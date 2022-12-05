Pickens secured one of two targets for two yards during the Steelers' 19-16 win over Atlanta on Sunday.

Pickens had racked up at least 50 yards from scrimmage over his three appearances following Pittsburgh's Week 9 bye, but he was held in check during Sunday's narrow win over the Falcons. The rookie second-rounder has been more involved in the Steelers' offense after the team traded Chase Claypool to the Bears, and Pickens will have a chance to bounce back against a favorable Baltimore secondary in Week 14.