Pickens secured three of six targets for 27 yards while rushing once for one yard during the Steelers' 20-18 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Pickens led the Steelers in receiving yards over the last two weeks, but the Buccaneers were more effective at holding him in check during Sunday's narrow victory. Most of the rookie second-rounder's strong performances have come with Kenny Pickett under center, and Pickett exited Sunday's matchup in the third quarter due to a concussion. It's not yet clear whether Pickett will be cleared to return in time for next Sunday's game in Miami, but it's possible that Pickens sees fewer looks if Mitch Trubisky is under center.