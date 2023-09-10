Pickens secured five of seven targets for 36 yards during the Steelers' 30-7 loss to San Francisco on Sunday.

Even though Diontae Johnson (hamstring) was unavailable in the fourth quarter of Sunday's matchup, Pickens was unable to generate a stellar stat line in the blowout loss. However, the 2022 second-rounder had an impressive sideline catch in the end zone in which he was narrowly out of bounds. Despite his lackluster performance overall, Pickens still ranked second on the team in targets and should serve as one of the Steelers' top pass-catching options if Johnson is forced to miss additional time.