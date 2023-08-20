Pickens recorded one reception on one target for eight yards in Saturday's 27-15 preseason win over the Bills.

Pickens was targeted on Kenny Pickett's first attempt of the game. He worked solely with the first-team offense, which ran only seven plays on the day. It's unclear whether Pickens will see the field in the third week of preseason action, but he appears to have a solid grasp of the second receiver role in Pittsburgh heading into the regular season.