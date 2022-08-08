Steelers coach Mike Tomlin downplayed Pickens being listed with the starters on the team's initial preseason depth chart, Steelers Depot reports.

Asked if it's a testament to Pickens' work at training camp, Tomlin responded, "No, it's just the fact that I have to give you guys a depth chart." Fair enough, but whoever is responsible for the depth chart likely saw the same thing as everyone else -- rookies and backup-caliber players behind Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool. That makes Pickens, a second-round pick, a decent bet to win the third receiver spot in a Pittsburgh offense that's gone heavy on three-wide formations in recent years. It's possible the team uses more one- and two-wide looks this year, though Pittsburgh still lists three wide receivers as starters. Other candidates to line up alongside Johnson and Claypool include Calvin Austin, Miles Boykin and Anthony Miller. Mark Kaboly of The Athletic notes that Pickens has been a "stud" at training camp, with Jeff Hathhorn of 93.7 The Fan adding that the rookie hasn't backed down from Pittsburgh's veteran defenders in practice.