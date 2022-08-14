Pickens secured three of five targets for 43 yards and a touchdown during the Steelers' 32-25 preseason win over the Seahawks on Saturday.

Pickens served as a starter during Saturday's preseason opener since Diontae Johnson (hip) and Chase Claypool (shoulder) were kept off the field. Pickens was targeted by starter Mitch Trubisky twice and drew three targets from Mason Rudolph between the first and second quarters. Pickens' highlight of the night was an impressive 26-yard touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone late in the first quarter. The 2022 second-rounder was listed as a starter on the Steelers' initial preseason depth chart, but coach Mike Tomlin downplayed the significance of the listing. However, Pickens has made a continual impact over the first few weeks of training camp and could be a factor in the team's offense early in his professional career.