Pickens wasn't targeted and rushed once for three yards during the Steelers' 17-10 win over Baltimore on Saturday.

Pickens had the two highest receiving yardage totals of his career in his last two appearances by securing 11 of 15 targets for 326 yards. Although Mason Rudolph remained under center for Saturday's regular-season finale, Pickens didn't draw any targets. He improved across the board during his second professional season, securing 63 of 106 targets for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns while rushing three times for 18 yards. While his production was somewhat inconsistent, he should be one of Pittsburgh's top options in the passing game during Sunday's wild-card matchup against Buffalo.