Pickens failed to secure any of his three targets during the Steelers' 35-13 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Although Pickens was on the field for 86 percent of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps Sunday, he was held without a reception for the first time in his career. The rookie second-rounder had several productive games over the last few weeks after Kenny Pickett was named the Steelers' starting quarterback, and George Pickens will face a more favorable defense against the Saints on Nov. 13 following Pittsburgh's Week 9 bye.