Pickens caught two of five targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Panthers.
Pickens made another impressive contested catch during the first half, going for 38 yards on what was ultimately Pittsburgh's longest passing play of the game. The rookie only hauled in one other throw his way, but Pickens has still now topped 50 yards in four of his last five games.
