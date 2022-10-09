Pickens secured six of eight targets for 83 yards during the Steelers' 38-3 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Pickens led Pittsburgh in receiving yards during last week's loss to the Jets, and he replicated the feat in Week 5 with rookie Kenny Pickett starting under center. Pickens has had plenty of deep targets early in his NFL career, and he's been targeted at least seven times in each of the last three games after totaling just five targets over the first two weeks of the season. Across the last two games, the rookie second-rounder has secured 12 of 16 targets for 185 yards.