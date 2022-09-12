Pickens secured one of three targets for three yards during Monday's 23-20 overtime win over the Bengals.
Pickens drew plenty of praise from the Steelers' coaching staff during offseason activities and preseason play, but he was held in check during his first taste of regular-season action in the NFL. The rookie played 71 percent of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps Sunday but seemed to be clearly behind Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool for targets in the season opener. Pickens demonstrated during preseason play that he certainly has the talent to compete at the professional level, but his limited target share during his regular-season debut was certainly discouraging.
