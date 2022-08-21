Pickens caught both of his targets for six yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Jaguars.

Pickens had a quiet game as each of Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth played. The rookie second-round pick still caught a pass from Kenny Pickett midway through the second quarter, but he also played at least briefly with the backups in the second half. Pickens has had an impressive training camp by all accounts, but he will still likely be prioritized behind at least Johnson and Claypool for targets once the regular season rolls around.