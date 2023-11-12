Pickens caught three of four targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 23-19 win over the Packers.

Pickens led Pittsburgh in all major receiving categories, which evidenced the team's struggles in the passing game Sunday, when quarterback Kenny Pickett managed just 126 yards. With 205 yards on the ground, however, the Steelers didn't need Pickens to have a big day to secure another close victory. The wideout will now turn his attention toward Week 11's meeting with the Browns, who he posted 127 yards and a touchdown against earlier this season.