Pickens secured three of four targets for 32 yards while rushing twice for 23 yards and a touchdown during the Steelers' 20-10 win over New Orleans on Sunday.

Pickens was held without any touches during Pittsburgh's Week 8 loss to the Eagles, but he reached the end zone for the second time this season as the Steelers returned from the bye week Sunday. The rookie second-rounder should have more opportunities to contribute down the stretch after Chase Claypool was dealt to the Bears ahead of the trade deadline.