Pickens secured all six of his targets for 61 yards and a touchdown during the Steelers' 16-10 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Pickens was held to just 27 receiving yards during last week's win over Tampa Bay while catching passes from Mitch Trubisky for most of the second half, but the rookie receiver was much more productive in Week 7 with Kenny Pickett under center for the entire game. Pickens was responsible for the Steelers' longest play of the game Sunday with a 30-yard reception during the second quarter, and he made an impressive catch for a seven-yard touchdown late in the first half. The 21-year-old has now been targeted at least six times in each of the last five games.