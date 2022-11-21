Pickens caught four of six targets for 83 yards and a touchdown prior to being ejected in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 37-30 loss to the Bengals.

After finding the end zone on the ground in Pittsburgh's previous game, Pickens caught his second career receiving touchdown in this one, scoring from 24 yards out in the second quarter. He added a highlight catch along the sideline for a 33-yard gain early in the fourth quarter, but Pickens had a would-be long touchdown go through his hands with the Steelers down by two touchdowns later in the fourth. After Pittsburgh failed to recover an onside kick with 45 seconds left and no timeouts, Pickens made a late hit on Tyler Boyd that led to Pickens' disqualification. The rookie wide receiver is unlikely to face more than a fine as a result of the ejection, so he'll look to extend his touchdown streak on MNF against the Colts in Week 12.