Pickens recorded three receptions on three targets for 78 yards in Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Ravens.

Pickens was an afterthought in terms of targets, and he's now seen four or fewer looks in four of his last six games. However, he continued to show off his playmaking ability by recording receptions of 42 and 25 yards. While he has only one touchdown in that span, Pickens has five catches of 20 or more yards in his last four contests.