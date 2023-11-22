Pickens didn't practice Wednesday due to a shin injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

The injury is a new one for Pickens, who will still have two more opportunities to log some practice activity and put the shin concern behind him ahead of Sunday's road game against the Bengals. If the second-year wide receiver suits up, he'll be playing in a Pittsburgh offense directed by former running backs coach Eddie Faulkner after the team parted ways with offensive coordinator Matt Canada on Tuesday.