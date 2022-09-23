Pickens secured three of seven targets for 39 yards during the Steelers' 29-17 loss to the Browns on Thursday.

Pickens totaled just five targets over the first two games of the regular season, but he drew more looks during Thursday's primetime matchup. Two of his receptions were within a few yards of the line of scrimmage, but he made an acrobatic 36-yard catch late in the first quarter that put the Steelers in the red zone. He was also called for an offside penalty on an onside kick late in the fourth quarter. The rookie second-rounder has had the team's longest reception in back-to-back weeks and has played 76 percent of the offensive snaps to begin the season, but his inconsistent target share has limited his fantasy output.