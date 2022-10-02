Pickens secured six of eight targets for 102 yards during the Steelers' 24-21 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Pickens was held to 31 yards on two receptions in the first half of Sunday's matchup, but he had increased success after Kenny Pickett entered the game to begin the second half. Pickens had the team's longest reception for a third consecutive week and topped 100 yards for the first time in his career. The Steelers haven't yet indicated which quarterback will start next week against the Bills, but it's possible that Pickens remains more involved if Pickett serves as the team's starter under center.