Pickens (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Pickens, who was inactive for this past Sunday's 27-14 win over the Browns, will thus target a potential return to the lineup a week from Saturday, when the Steelers face the Ravens. In his continued absence, look for fellow wide receivers Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin, Mike Williams and Scotty Miller to see added Week 15 opportunities.