Steelers' Germie Bernard: Battling Wilson for WR3 spot

Bernard got most of his reps in the slot with the first-team offense at Friday's practice, Alan Saunders of Steelers Now reports.

Bernard is competing for the third spot on the wide receiver depth chart with Roman Wilson, who mostly worked on the outside with the second-team offense Friday. That usage marked a departure from Wednesday's practice, when Wilson logged most of the reps in three-receiver sets alongside DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman. Bernard has also seen some time on the outside, with Wilson shifting into the slot, so the Steelers are still identifying their best combinations and pecking order at wide receiver at this early stage of training camp. Bernard is a rookie second-round pick, while Wilson was a third-round selection in 2024.