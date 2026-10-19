Bernard caught 11 of 12 targets for 87 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-19 overtime win over the Bucs.

With Michael Pittman (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) out for the Steelers, Bernard was the clear WR2 behind DK Metcalf and actually ran a team-high 54 routes on Aaron Rodgers' 56 dropbacks. Metcalf edged Bernard out in targets 15 to 12, while both players caught 11 passes. Pittman and Wilson are both required to miss at least two and three more games respectively, so Bernard is locked into an every-down role for the immediate future. Rodgers has sung the rookie wideout's praises early on this season, and it's reasonable to expect Bernard to remain a key part of the passing offense moving forward. He should be rostered in all fantasy formats.