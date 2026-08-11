Steelers' Germie Bernard: Chance to shine in preseason opener

Bernard will have the opportunity to work in an expanded role in Thursday's preseason opener against the Packers due to injuries to both Michael Pittman (right leg) and DK Metcalf (undisclosed), Jacob Punturi of SI.com reports.

The Steelers released their initial depth chart Aug. 5, which had Roman Wilson pencilled in as the WR3 alongside Pittman and Metcalf while Bernard was listed as the No. 4 wideout. Bernard, a second-round selection of the Steelers in the 2026 NFL Draft, has been battling against Wilson for a spot on the first-team offense, and Thursday's preseason game will be stage in which both wideouts audition for a starting spot for the upcoming regular season, especially if both Pittman and Metcalf are sidelined against Green Bay.