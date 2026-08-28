Bernard caught one of two targets for a 13-yard touchdown in Thursday's 28-27 preseason loss to the Bills.

The Steelers rested their starters and key personnel, but Bernard played the first quarter and connected with Will Howard (head) on a one-play scoring drive after Buffalo's Ray Davis muffed a punt. Bernard's usage Thursday would seem to suggest he'll begin the season No. 4 on the wide receiver depth chart behind DK Metcalf (undisclosed), Michael Pittman (hamstring) and Roman Wilson, but the 2026 second-round pick could find himself in a key role early if either of the veterans ahead of him wind up not being ready for Week 1.