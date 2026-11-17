Bernard failed to reel in any of his three targets while notching a 10-yard rush during Sunday night's 38-18 loss to the Bengals.

Bernard went without a catch for the first time since Week 1, and his three targets were his fewest since the team's Week 4 loss to the Browns. The wide receiver led his position in offensive snaps (58), besting DK Metcalf (50) in that regard. Bernard entered Week 10 having recorded multiple receptions in five straight contests, and he'll have a good shot to get back on track Week 11 versus the Eagles.