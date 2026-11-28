Bernard caught one of two targets for 58 yards during the Steelers' 27-5 win over the Broncos on Friday.

Friday was the Steelers' first game with Mason Rudolph under center following a tumultuous few days which saw the team waive veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday. Rudolph threw for only 142 yards on nine of 15 pass completions, and a big chunk of that came on Bernard's lone reception of the game in the first quarter, when the second-round rookie caught the ball at the Steelers' 20-yard line and scampered into Broncos territory for a 58-yard catch. Pittsburgh's defense did much of the heavy lifting Friday, but the offense will have more time to gameplan with Rudolph at the helm ahead of the team's Week 13 home tilt against the Texans on Sunday, Dec. 6. Bernard has a 39-382-1 receiving line on 57 targets through 11 regular-season games.