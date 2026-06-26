Steelers' Germie Bernard: Role as rookie TBD

Bernard, who showed "confident hands and good body control" during OTAs and minicamp, per Mike DeFabo of The Athletic, figures to compete with Roman Wilson this summer for work behind DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman in three-receiver sets.

DeFabo notes that Wilson got almost all of the first-team reps in such sets this spring, but the competition between the 2024 third-rounder and Bernard should heat up during training camp. Of the two, Bernard -- who the Steelers took 47th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft -- brings more fantasy upside down the road, but it remains to be seen how much work he'll see out of the gate in the team's Aaron Rodgers-helmed offense. With that in mind, DeFabo suggests that while the 6-foot-1, 206-pound Alabama product has the versatility to line up everywhere, he "probably will carve out his niche as a big slot" as a rookie.