Bernard and return specialist Kaden Wetjen are the only wide receivers on Pittsburgh's active roster without injury designations for Week 6.

Bernard played 93 percent of snaps in a Week 5 win over Indianapolis, catching six passes for 80 yards on a team-high nine targets. He now projects for a similar workload, at least in terms of playing time, as the Steelers are still without Michael Pittman (IR - foot) and now have Roman Wilson (finger) and Ben Skowronek (calf) ruled out for Week 6. What's more, DK Metcalf is listed as questionable after missing Friday's practice with an illness. Metcalf may not be at his best even if he's able to play, and there's otherwise minimal target competition for Bernard in the WR room. The Steelers figure to deploy multi-TE formations early and often to avoid relying too heavily on practice-squad callups at WR like Brandon Johnson or Isaiah Hodgins.