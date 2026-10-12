Bernard caught six of nine targets for 90 yards during Sunday's 34-22 win over the Colts.

Bernard left the team in targets while notching six catches and 80 receiving yards, both of which were new career highs. The rookie was operating in a more prominent role with fellow wideout Michael Pittman (foot) on injured reserve, and Roman Wilson suffered a finger injury Sunday, so Bernard may see even more opportunities moving forward. Through five games this season, he has caught 20 of 33 targets for 278 yards and two touchdowns.