Bernard caught six of nine targets for 90 yards during Sunday's 34-22 win over the Colts.

Bernard left the team in targets while notching six catches and 80 receiving yards, both of which were new career highs. The rookie was operating in a more prominent role with fellow wideout Michael Pittman (foot) on injured reserve, and Roman Wilson suffered a finger injury Sunday, so Bernard may see even more opportunities moving forward. Through five games this season, he has caught 20 of 33 targets for 278 yards and two touchdowns.

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