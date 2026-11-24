Bernard caught six passes for 40 yards on 10 targets in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Eagles.

With Michael Pittman (foot) remaining sidelined for Week 11, Bernard retained his every-down role on offense, playing 67 of 71 offensive snaps while leading the team in routes (52) and targets. It was a nice bounce-back game for the rookie after he was held without a catch on three targets against the Bengals in Week 10. Pittman is expected back for Friday's game against the Broncos, but Bernard could keep pacing the team in playing time, especially if DK Metcalf gets disciplined for his latest on-field outburst.