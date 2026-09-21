Bernard caught four passes on eight targets for 35 yards during the Steelers' 20-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

The rookie second-rounder operated as the WR3 due to the absence of Michael Pittman (foot). Aaron Rodgers struggled at Gillette Stadium, but Bernard did his part by leading the Steelers pass catchers in receiving yards while finishing second in catches behind Roman Wilson (five) and second in targets to DK Metcalf (nine). Pittman's status for Week 3 against the Bengals on Sept. 27 is up in the air, but even if he was ruled out, Bernard's production (along with the other Steelers pass catchers) will be capped unless Rodgers improves his play.