Bernard caught both of his passes for 11 yards during the Steelers' 27-24 loss to the Browns on Thursday.

Bernard was not targeted by Aaron Rodgers until late in the fourth quarter, with the duo connecting on passes for six and five yards to help set up a three-yard touchdown catch by Pat Freiermuth after the two-minute warning. The rookie second-rounder was on the field for 29 of the Steelers' 72 offensive snaps (40.3 percent), which was third-most among wide receivers behind DK Metcalf (70) and Michael Pittman (52) and ahead of Roman Wilson (22). Bernard has a 7-60-0 receiving line on 11 targets through four regular-season games, though his role in the offense will be limited behind Metcalf, Pittman, Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Jaylen Warren. The Steelers head back home for Week 5 against the Cotls on Sunday, Oct. 11.