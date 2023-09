Igwebuike was signed off of the Falcons' practice squad by the Steelers on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Igwebuike will have the opportunity now to replace Anthony McFarland (knee), who was placed on IR on Monday, on Pittsburgh's positional depth chart. The 28-year-old will likely operate as the team's No. 3 running back while also being a candidate to help kick return duties.