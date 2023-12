Igwebuike played all 12 of his snaps on special teams in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Cardinals.

Igwebuike has been active ahead of Anthony McFarland as the Steelers' No. 3 running back for both of the past two games, but he hasn't taken any snaps on offense in either contest. The 29-year-old will likely continue to see most of his time on special teams, where he contributes on coverage units and as the team's kickoff returner.