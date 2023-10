Igwebuike (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Texans, Alan Saunders of PittsburghSportsNow.com reports.

Igwebuike joined the Steelers on Sept. 20 after Anthony McFarland (knee) was placed on injured reserve. However, the Northwestern product still has not suited up for the team. Instead, Pittsburgh will continue to lean on Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren as their only two active running backs.