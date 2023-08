Bell agreed to terms with the Steelers on Tuesday.

After being released by Detroit on July 22, the San Diego State product has quickly found another home in Pittsburgh. Bell has yet to see the field in the NFL after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He'll now get the chance to compete with Anthony McFarland, Alfonzo Graham and Darius Hagans for a depth spot in the Steelers' running back room ahead of the coming season.