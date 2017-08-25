Steelers' Greg Ducre: Reverts to IR after clearing waivers
Ducre (ankle) was placed on injured reserve after clearing waivers Thursday.
Ducre may reach an injury settlement and become a free agent now. If he chooses this path, though, his lack of experience makes him destine for a practice squad job with long-shot hopes of stealing a special-teams role.
