Steelers' Greg Ducre: Suffered ankle injury Sunday
Ducre suffered a left ankle injury in Sunday's preseason game against the Falcons, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.
The cornerback went down with the injury after downing a punt in the third quarter of Sunday's victory. With Ducre fighting for a spot on the team's 53-man roster, the injury isn't exactly a timely one, and given that he was seen walking on crutches, the defensive back could be out for an extended time.
