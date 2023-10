Olszewski (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Texans.

Olszewski was in concussion protocols at the start of the week, but he was able to clear the league's five-step process Thursday. It's not clear if the team is just choosing to go with the safe route here regarding the Bemidji State product's health, or just prefers to have someone else active. Calvin Austin will likely handle kick return duties in Olszewski's absence.