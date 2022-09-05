Olszewski is listed as the top kick returner and punt returner on the Steelers' Week 1 depth chart, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Olszewski spent the last three seasons with the Patriots and drew just 12 targets over that stretch, but he carved out a role as a returner in New England. It seems as though he'll play a similar role for the Steelers, as he's slated to serve as depth among the team's receivers but should have a chance to make an impact in the return game.