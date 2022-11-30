Olszewski went without a target but carried once for a nine-yard gain in Monday's 24-17 win over the Colts.

Since Chase Claypool was traded to the Bears on Nov. 1, Olszewski and Steven Sims have essentially shared the No. 3 receiver role while Diontae Johnson and George Pickens have led the position group. In the three games that have followed, Sims has played 84 snaps on offense, while Olszewski has logged 72. In that span, Olszewksi has recorded 52 total yards on four touches (three catches, one carry).