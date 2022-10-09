Olszewski (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Olszewski has fumbled twice across four games in his role as the Steelers' primary kick and punt returner. As a result, he'll be inactive for the first time this season. Steven Sims appears to be a candidate to takeover Olszewski's role on special teams.

