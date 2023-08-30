Olszewski has made the Steelers' 53-man roster, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Olszewski was on the Steelers' roster bubble ahead of Tuesday's deadline to finalize rosters, but the receiver will remain with the team heading into the 2023 regular season. He didn't see much offensive work last season, securing five of seven targets for 53 yards while rushing eight times for 39 yards. He'll have additional competition for touches in 2023 after the Steelers acquired Allen Robinson during the offseason.