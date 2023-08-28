Olszewski is in danger of being cut by the Steelers ahead of the regular season, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

Olszewski spent the 2022 campaign with the Steelers but saw minimal work in the passing game, securing five of seven targets for 53 yards while rushing eight times for 39 yards. He took on some occasional return duties, but those might not be enough to keep him on the 53-man roster after Pittsburgh acquired Allen Robinson during the offseason. Over his three preseason appearances this year, he secured eight of 11 targets for 63 yards while rushing once for four yards.