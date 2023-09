Olszewski (concussion) was a non-participant at the Steelers' practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official website reports.

Olszewski suffered a concussion in Monday's 26-22 win over Cleveland and he has now opened the week unavailable for practice as a result. The wide receiver will have to clear concussion protocol prior to potentially playing Sunday versus the Raiders. It's unclear if Olszewski has taken any steps to do so, but he has two more chances to practice this week.