Olszewski is active ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
The 26-year-old will suit up for the second time this year, and he'll likely be Pittsburgh's main kick returner this Sunday. Olszewski returned one kick for no yards during his only appearance this season.
