Olszewski secured two of three targets for 39 yards during the Steelers' 37-30 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Olszewski had his first reception of the season last week and had an uptick in offensive production during Sunday's Week 11 matchup. He played 42 percent of the team's offensive snaps and was relatively efficient with his limited opportunities. While the 25-year-old has been slightly more involved in Pittsburgh's offense after the team traded Chase Claypool to the Bears, Olszewski still hasn't had a very fantasy-relevant role for managers outside of deeper leagues.