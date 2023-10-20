Watch Now:

The Steelers plan to release Olszewski, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Per Pryor, the looming move likely paves the way for fellow WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) to be activated off IR ahead of Week 7 action. In two games this season, Olszewski, who has also seen work as a returner, has one catch for zero yards.

