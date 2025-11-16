Steelers' Isaac Seumalo: Cleared to play against Cincinnati
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Seumalo (pectoral) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Seumalo downgraded to a DNP in Friday's practice due to a pectoral injury. He has been cleared to play Sunday after going through pregame warmups and will likely reclaim his starting job at left guard from Spencer Anderson.
